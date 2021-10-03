If You See This USB Charger In Your Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out Immediately

Staying in a hotel should be a relaxing experience, though sometimes guests encounter some unpleasant things. Their room's bathroom might be nightmarishly dirty or perhaps their accommodations are a little too haunted, but one thing everyone should be able to expect is privacy. Unfortunately, that is not always the case, and one security expert is sharing how to tell if your privacy is being invaded while you are in a hotel or a rental home.

Marcus Hutchins teaches cybersecurity on Instagram and TikTok and in a recent video, he explained what to look for to know if there is a hidden camera in your room. He stated that smoke detectors can easily have a camera hiding in them, and it is especially likely if it is placed right above the bed. Digital alarm clocks are also used to hide cameras that secretly film guests. Most disturbing, those innocuous USB chargers could have a camera hiding inside of them.

One way to tell if there is a camera in an object is to shine a bright light at it. Camera lenses have a bluish reflection to them.