Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Illinois

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Illinois can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Aldrich Guest House in Galena.

Here is what the report had to say about Aldrich Guest House:

"Enjoy a weekend away at the Aldrich Guest House, the Illinois inn that serves award-winning breakfasts. Some of their signature dishes include cloud eggs, gingerbread waffles, and peanut butter scones. 'Their breakfasts were superb,' one reviewer posted, 'They both made sure everyone had what they needed.'"

Click here to see each state's best bed and breakfast.