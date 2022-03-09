Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Michigan

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Michigan can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Kalamazoo House in Kalamazoo.

Here is what the report had to say about Kalamazoo House in Kalamazoo:

"Artfully designed and impeccably furnished, Kalamazoo House has been wowing guests since the 1980s. However, the inn's beautiful Victorian house has a history that dates back much further than that. For starters, it was built in the 1870s by a notable Kalamazoo businessman, David Lilienfeld, who was a prominent fixture in the community for decades. Breakfast here usually consists of two courses full of decadent options, such as raspberry-stuffed croissant French toast, roasted red pepper, spinach, and Parmesan frittatas, or streusel baked apples."

