Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Minnesota

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Minnesota can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Turning Waters Bed, Breakfast and Adventure in Wabasha.

Here is what the report had to say about Turning Waters Bed, Breakfast and Adventure:

"Turning Waters Bed and Breakfast, the history-rich inn that was built in the early 1900s, is so much more than just a place to stay. For instance, they really knock it out of the ballpark when it comes to cooking tasty, homemade breakfasts. 'The homemade delicious breakfast was made with local ingredients and filled us up until late afternoon,' shared one reviewer, 'We were welcomed with local recommendations, complimentary ice cream and a beverage. Thank you!!!'"

