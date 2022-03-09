Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Missouri

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Missouri can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Rockcliffe Mansion in Hannibal.

Here is what the report had to say about Rockcliffe Mansion:

"One thing that may be richer than this boutique bed and breakfast's vibrant history is their wonderfully made breakfasts. This morning meal, which based on reviews can consist of up to four courses, is served in the mansion's ornately decorated dining room. 'The breakfast was exquisite, well prepared and serviced with an eye on quality,' one reviewer reported."

