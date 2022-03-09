Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Nebraska

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Nebraska can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast in Nebraska City.

Here is what the report had to say about Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast:

"This Victorian Era farmhouse, which was built in the 1800s, is the perfect place to sit back and relax. Their breakfasts, which often consist of seasonal pancakes with homemade fruit toppings and farm-fresh frittatas, are a favorite among guests. Tip: Whispering Pines is certified through Greener Nebraska, which means that it uses eco-friendly practices in its everyday operations."

