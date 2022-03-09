Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Ohio

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Ohio can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

The Welsh Hills Inn in Granville.

"Here is what the report had to say about The Welsh Hills Inn: Located just moments away from interesting museums, popular golf courses, and buzzy boutiques, the award-winning Welsh Hills Inn is the perfect spot to book a mini getaway. Whether you plan to stay for one night or decide to make a long weekend out of it, this picture-perfect inn, which serves a breakfast to die for, will make your visit a memorable one."

Click here to see each state's best bed and breakfast.