Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Wisconsin

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Wisconsin can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

Seven Oaks Bed and Breakfast in Lake Geneva.

Here is what the report had to say about Seven Oaks Bed and Breakfast:

"Breakfast is done a bit differently over at Seven Oaks Bed and Breakfast, and we love it. For starters, a breakfast basket—full of tasty homemade breakfast foods—is left in each room's refrigerator. 'I can't say enough about Seven Oaks!' one reviewer shared, 'Their cottages are beautiful, clean, quiet and amazing for a relaxing getaway! We loved the welcome drink upon arrival and the breakfast basket each morning!' Also, if you are a fan of details then you will love Seven Oaks—reviewers rave about their heated bathroom floors and towel racks.

Click here to see each state's best bed and breakfast.