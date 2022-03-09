Lil Durk Reveals What Really Attracted Him To India Royale, Twitter Reacts

Lil Durk has the e-streets talking already ahead of his appearance on Gillie The King and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While the episode featuring the OTF founder hasn't dropped yet, one clip in particular is becoming a hot topic of discussion.

On Tuesday, March 8, Gillie shared a clip from the highly-anticipated installment of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast featuring Lil Durk. During the episode, Durk touches on his relationship with his fiancée India Royale and what truly attracted him to her. Durk says India gave him not one but two million dollars worth of game after he said she taught him how to act like a grown man. The Chicago rapper also revealed that it was her low "body count" that really attracted him to India along with her authenticity and loyalty.

"Everything about her like being real, not cheating," Durk explained. "She ain't been passed around. It was like her body count. That's what really did it."