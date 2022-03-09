Lil Durk Reveals What Really Attracted Him To India Royale, Twitter Reacts

By Tony M. Centeno

March 9, 2022

Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk has the e-streets talking already ahead of his appearance on Gillie The King and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While the episode featuring the OTF founder hasn't dropped yet, one clip in particular is becoming a hot topic of discussion.

On Tuesday, March 8, Gillie shared a clip from the highly-anticipated installment of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast featuring Lil Durk. During the episode, Durk touches on his relationship with his fiancée India Royale and what truly attracted him to her. Durk says India gave him not one but two million dollars worth of game after he said she taught him how to act like a grown man. The Chicago rapper also revealed that it was her low "body count" that really attracted him to India along with her authenticity and loyalty.

"Everything about her like being real, not cheating," Durk explained. "She ain't been passed around. It was like her body count. That's what really did it."

As soon as the clip appeared on Twitter, the hot takes came pouring in from several different perspectives. Some users were quick to point out the rapper's own assumed body count as well as his troupe of children -- six in total from four different mothers. Meanwhile, other users didn't see the issue with Durk embracing the true love he has for Royale and appreciating what she's done for him.

"Smurk needs to grow up idk, plus you with india… this shouldn’t matter to you anymore 😭," one user wrote.

"I mean durk’s saying what most men think but wont openly say cuz it comes with pushback & arguments," another user wrote.

Not long after the clip went viral, Durk took advantaged of the situation and dropped a teaser to his new song featuring Future from his 7220 album dropping this Friday. Check out the snippet and more reactions to Durk's words about India below.

