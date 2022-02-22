Lil Durk Pushes '7220' Album Back, Drops New Song

After missing out on the All-Star Weekend performances, Lil Durk decided to give his fans more than just an update on the status of his album.

On Monday, February 21, the Chicago native got his fans hyped up for new music after he sent a one-word tweet that indicated something was on the way. "Midnight," Durk wrote. Most fans assumed he was gearing up to release his 7220 album, which he had intended on dropping on February 22. However, Durk apparently shifted gears and dropped the video for his new single "AHH HA!" instead. In his announcement post, the OTF founder shared the album cover and confirmed that the album will arrive next month.

"7220 the album droppin 3/11 🚨Ahhh Ha out right now go run it up," Durk wrote in his Instagram caption.