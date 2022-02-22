Lil Durk Pushes '7220' Album Back, Drops New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2022
After missing out on the All-Star Weekend performances, Lil Durk decided to give his fans more than just an update on the status of his album.
On Monday, February 21, the Chicago native got his fans hyped up for new music after he sent a one-word tweet that indicated something was on the way. "Midnight," Durk wrote. Most fans assumed he was gearing up to release his 7220 album, which he had intended on dropping on February 22. However, Durk apparently shifted gears and dropped the video for his new single "AHH HA!" instead. In his announcement post, the OTF founder shared the album cover and confirmed that the album will arrive next month.
"7220 the album droppin 3/11 🚨Ahhh Ha out right now go run it up," Durk wrote in his Instagram caption.
“I missed the half time performance for allstar to give y’all this album,” Durk admitted in an Instagram Story post.
Lil Durk has been teasing the album for some time. He first announced the album last year, but didn't confirm the plans for its release until earlier this month. On February 7, Durk tweeted that his album would drop on the same day as Kanye West's Donda 2 album. The Chicago rapper hasn't revealed what caused him to change his plans. Yet, it's plausible that he doesn't want the attention for his album to be clouded by the hype surrounding Ye's newest LP.
Lil Durk's "AHH HA!" is definitely going to have Durk's screaming. The bass-heavy, Southside-produced banger serves as the first single off 7220, which is slated to drop on March 11. It's the first song he's dropped all year aside from his recent collaboration with Lucky Daye, "NWA."
Check out a clip from the video for Lil Durk's new song here.