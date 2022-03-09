Middle Tennessee Music Shop Set To Open After Being Damaged In Deadly Storm

Three months after being damaged in a round of deadly storms tore through Tennessee, which left many homes and businesses destroyed, a Nashville-area music shop is finally reopening its doors.

Patrick Boyle had recently opened his New Vintage Music sales and repair shop after the pandemic brought the live music industry to a halt in 2020, News Channel 5 reports. However, his plans suddenly changed when the deadly December tornado outbreak damaged his building mere months after it opened.

"When the tornado came through, it threw my neighbor's carport up on top of the building, but then it also ripped off about half the roof," he said.

According to the news outlet, the shop had water damage inside as well as damage to the roof. Fortunately for Boyle, the community seemed to step up and help support a fundraiser to repair his business.

"It was heartbreaking to have to close up shop and turn people away, but I did set up a GoFundMe, and the community was really generous, so that helped kind of float me through while I was trying to get the shop back up and running," said Boyle.

After three months of repairs, including the work he did himself on the inside of the shop, it finally reopened on Tuesday (March 8).

"I'm excited to finally be done," he said.

New Vintage Music is located on Coreland Dr. in Madison.