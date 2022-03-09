My Chemical Romance Announce New Tour Dates With Eerie Video

My Chemical Romance announced today (March 9) that they will be adding new dates to their long-awaited reunion tour.

The announcement came with an eerie video of a statue smashing in slow motion. "New Dates. Smashing." reads the caption.

A whopping 14 new shows were added to their itinerary in 10 new cities, including Raleigh, NC, and Oklahoma City, OK. The band has also added extra shows for several cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time on the My Chemical Romance website.

The band's reunion tour was originally scheduled to begin September 2020 but was pushed back for 2 years due to Covid-19 concerns. The following statement was released after the second postponement of the tour in 2021:

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we really can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

The rockers have a big year ahead of them. Alongside their highly anticipated tour, they will also serve as headliners for many of the biggest festivals of the year, including Riot Fest, Firefly, and When We Were Young.

See the video with the full list of new tour dates below.