Nashville's 4th Of July Celebration Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing

Another year, another massive Fourth of July celebration is in the works for Nashville.

Music City is getting ready for its 19th annual "Let Freedom Sing!" July 4 event and organizers have announced the first round of performers set to take the stage, FOX 17 reports.

Since Nashville is the home of country music, it's only natural that the night will feature several performances from country stars for one of the biggest events of the year. Cassadee Pope and Levi Hummon will perform, as will Grammy Award-winning reggae artist and Nashville native Gramps Morgan.

More performers will be announced closer to event. The Nashville Symphony is also expected to treat attendees to a presentation during the fireworks show at Ascend Amphitheater.

After organizers had to cancel Nashville's Fourth of July celebration in 2020, the event returned in 2021 bigger than ever. Nashville set a record when an astounding 350,000 people arrived downtown to attend the celebration, the news outlet reports. Last year's show included live performances from Brad Paisley, Lilly Hiatt and Priscilla Block.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing!" Fourth of July celebration or to read up on the performers, check out VisitMusicCity.com.