Nicki Minaj Says She's In Talks For The "Biggest Acting Role" Of Her Life

Over the years, Nicki Minaj has flourish into more than just a rap artist. The revered MC and actress has always lit up every screen she's popped up on from her extravagant music videos to the big screen. Now the "Do We Have A Problem?" rapper is preparing for her biggest role yet.

On Wednesday, March 9, Minaj sat down with Joe Budden for an exclusive conversation on Joe Budden TV. During their lengthy interview, the Harajuku Barbie opens up to Budden about everything she's got going on from her new plans for Queen Radio to her newfound motherhood. At one point, Minaj discusses her upcoming business ventures including the launch of her management company and her next film role. The rapper has held several major movies roles before, but Nicki says this will be the "biggest acting role" she's ever had.

"Yes, I am working on working with a director right now regarding a movie," Minaj told Budden. "I can't wait to tell everybody about that. I'm really excited about that. It's a bigger role than I've ever taken on. It's a more in-depth role than I've ever taken on. I mean, it's time right? I can't just keep doing those surface roles."