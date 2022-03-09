Oklahoma Woman Breaks Into Animal Shelter To Save Her Own Dog

According to police, an Oklahoma woman broke into the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter to steal back her own dog just hours before it was set to be euthanized, reported FOX 28 Media.

Toya Stewart's dog and best friends was ordered by a judge to be put to sleep after showing signs of aggression. But instead of letting the dog go, Stewart took matters into her own hands and broke into the shelter to break Hazel out.

Stewart said, "I went to sleep that night and then it just popped into my head. I needed to appeal this. They cannot kill her yet and I have a chance to fight back."

Hazel lived out a few more days after being taken from the shelter. When Stewart and her boyfriend were arrested for burglary, Hazel was euthanized.

Oklahoma City Police Department PIO Dillon Quirk said, "They were booked on complaints of burglary and concealing stolen property once they decided to take that animal."

The superintendent of the OKC Animal Shelter said, "I always feel for the owners of these dogs that have to be euthanized but again they did what they did and it was a dog deemed dangerous by the courts."

When Stewart got out of jail, she adopted another pup. Stewart said, "I don't want anything to come out of this. I just wanted her to love. If not with us here then with someone else."

Stewart said that no dog could replace Hazel, but she's hoping to find love with her new pup.