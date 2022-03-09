Phoenix Gas Station Owner Losing Money To Help Residents With Cheaper Gas

It's no secret that gas prices are soaring to record highs all over the country right now. But one local gas station is selling it cheaper just to help people out, reported AZ Family.

The gas station at the corner of 20th Street and Osborn Road is selling gas for around $4.39 per gallon.

Owner Jaswiendre Singh says he is selling it for 10 cents cheaper than what he paid for it. He explained, "Nows not time to make money. We have a lot of opportunity to make money. Right now, it’s time to help people; that’s it. That’s our goal."

Singh originally bought the store back in 2007. He says that he wants to help the community whenever he can. He lowered prices during the recession in 2008 as well. He said, "Everybody has hardships right now. I'm trying to help the people."

Selling the gas at lower prices means that Singh is losing on average about $150 per day. He explained that he doesn't know exactly how long he can sustain losing money at the pumps, but he will try to help people out for as long as possible.

Singh said, "Communities help each other."