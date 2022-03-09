This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Arizona

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal. It's an experience and a time to spend with friends, family, or someone special. But, some brunch spots in the area are far better than others.

So which brunch spot is the best?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best brunch spot. The website says, "We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."

According to the website, the best brunch spot in the state is Prep & Pastry in Tucson and Scottsdale. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"A strong favorite for breakfast and brunch, Prep & Pastry has two outlets in Tucson and one in Scottsdale, and they serve everything from traditional breakfasts to French toast and avocado toast with a spicy twist. The brunch crowd especially love their mimosas (flavored with blueberry and lemon, peach and orange, and more), as well as Monte Cristo (pictured) – brioche French toast served with honey-roasted ham, Swiss cheese and pineapple-jalapeño mascarpone."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best brunch spot.