New Fast-Casual Breakfast Restaurant Opens In Scottsdale

By Ginny Reese

February 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Now, breakfast enthusiasts in the Phoenix area have a new eatery to check out.

A new breakfast restaurant has opened up in Scottsdale and another is expected to open in Phoenix later this year, reported AZ Family.

Freshly Laid is a fast-casual breakfast eatery that provides "fresh, delicious, and even healthy breakfast options." The restaurant boasts some unique dishes with special house-made sauces that you can't get anywhere else. The eatery even has coffee and botanical teas to order with your food, making it the perfect pair.

The menu includes everything from eggs, bagels, sandwiches, barbacoa wraps, maple peppered bacon, burgers, bowls, and the classic avocado toast. There are even vegan and keto options.

You can visit the newest Scottsdale location at 15689 N Hayden Rd. The eatery is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

