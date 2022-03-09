This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Kentucky

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal. It's an experience and a time to spend with friends, family, or someone special. But, some brunch spots in the area are far better than others.

So which brunch spot is the best?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best brunch spot. The website says, "We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."

According to the website, the best brunch spot in the state is Gralehaus in Louisville. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"While the three guest rooms at Gralehaus are almost always fully booked, the staff try their best to feed all the hungry people flocking to this hip Louisville establishment for whipped burrata toast, pimento cheese and pickle biscuits, and egg sandwiches served in a biscuit, brioche bun or pretzel croissant. The weekend brunch service restarts this September."

