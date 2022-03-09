This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Nevada

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal. It's an experience and a time to spend with friends, family, or someone special. But, some brunch spots in the area are far better than others.

So which brunch spot is the best?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best brunch spot. The website says, "We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."

According to the website, the best brunch spot in the state is AmeriBrunch Cafe in Las Vegas. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"In Nevada, you'll find everything from greasy spoons, serving huge plates of pancakes dripping in butter and syrup, to ultra-luxe fine dining brunches. For something in the middle, try AmeriBrunch Cafe – a family-run restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. Start your order with a craft latte or organic tea and munch on your favorite brunch classics. Customers can't get enough of the avocado toast with cherry tomatoes, pesto, radish, basil, crushed red pepper and white balsamic vinaigrette dressing."

