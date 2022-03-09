Why Fans Are Convinced Muse Just Secretly Revealed New Album Art, Tracklist

By Katrina Nattress

March 10, 2022

Muse shared a cinematic video that has fans convinced they secretly revealed the album art and tracklist of their yet-to-be-announced ninth studio album. The clip shows a group of hooded figures in shiny masks tear down giant busts of the band members (Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard) in a windy desert just outside a city. As the statues topple, the heads fall into the sand below and the camera frames the haunting image in a square resembling the shape of an album cover. In the YouTube comments, fans remarked on the potential album art also pointed out markings on each member's head.

"If that’s an album cover, it looks insanely great," wrote Gabriel Van Bockstaele.

"In the final shot you can see these writings on the three heads (song titles?)," a fan named Stefano Baglio noted. "Dom's Head:・Liberation・Will of the People Matt's Head:・Compliance・Die・Kill or Be Killed Chris's Head:・Ghosts・Won't Stand Down・Euphoria"

Aside from the sneaky reveal, Muse also teased new music in the video, which is soundtracked by a song that features Bellamy chanting "will of the people."

Watch the clip above.

Muse released "Won't Stand Down" in January, which shows the band dabbling in heavier rock. The new album will be a follow-up to 2018's Simulation Theory.

Muse
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.