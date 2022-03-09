Why Fans Are Convinced Muse Just Secretly Revealed New Album Art, Tracklist

Muse shared a cinematic video that has fans convinced they secretly revealed the album art and tracklist of their yet-to-be-announced ninth studio album. The clip shows a group of hooded figures in shiny masks tear down giant busts of the band members (Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard) in a windy desert just outside a city. As the statues topple, the heads fall into the sand below and the camera frames the haunting image in a square resembling the shape of an album cover. In the YouTube comments, fans remarked on the potential album art also pointed out markings on each member's head.

"If that’s an album cover, it looks insanely great," wrote Gabriel Van Bockstaele.

"In the final shot you can see these writings on the three heads (song titles?)," a fan named Stefano Baglio noted. "Dom's Head:・Liberation・Will of the People Matt's Head:・Compliance・Die・Kill or Be Killed Chris's Head:・Ghosts・Won't Stand Down・Euphoria"

Aside from the sneaky reveal, Muse also teased new music in the video, which is soundtracked by a song that features Bellamy chanting "will of the people."

Watch the clip above.

Muse released "Won't Stand Down" in January, which shows the band dabbling in heavier rock. The new album will be a follow-up to 2018's Simulation Theory.