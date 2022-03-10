‘Babe, I won $2 million!’ Missouri Man Wins Big On Scratch-Off Lotto Ticket

A Missouri man won $2 million dollars after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the Offical Missouri Lottery website, the player won $2 million after playing his favorite scratch-off lotto ticket, "24K Gold."

The ticket was purchased from th QuickTrip, located at 11202 East Truman Road in Independence.

The player said he scratched the ticket off as soon as he got into his car while talking to his wife on the phone.

"I was sitting in the car, and I just go, 'Babe, I won $2 million!'" he told the Missouri Lottery. "She didn't believe me and told me to video call her so she could see the ticket."

"It’s his favorite ticket," his wife noted. "He really only plays that one."

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $112 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $20 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $3.2 million.

