Below Zero Temperatures In Denver Breaks Record Set 90 Years Ago
By Zuri Anderson
March 10, 2022
Denver reached record-breaking frigid temperatures Thursday morning (March 10), and things haven't gotten this cold in nearly a century, FOX 31 reports.
Temperatures went below zero, hitting minus 7 degrees in the Mile High City with a wind chill of minus 26. This beat Denver's previous record low of minus 3 degrees set in 1932.
"According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, in addition to being a new daily record low, it is also the coldest March low temperature recorded in Denver since 1960," CBS Denver says. "Afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the upper teens and lower 20s under partly to mostly sunny skies."
🆕New record low at Denver International Airport this morning! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ItKI9Lhdoe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2022
This bitter cold comes after a recent snowstorm dropped inches of the white stuff on the metro area and mountains starting Wednesday (March 9). Residents won't have to worry about snow for the rest of the week though, which will see warmer weather and clear sunshine.
"Skies will clear on Friday with sunshine and highs in the 40s," according to FOX 31. "It will be sunny and warmer this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Residents can also expect some weather whiplash going into next week. Reporters say Tuesday may look "abnormally warm" with highs near 70.