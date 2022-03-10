'Bounty' Placed On Invasive Tree Species In North Carolina

As winter draws to a close and spring flowers begin to bloom, one species of tree is causing a problem for forestry experts across North Carolina. To combat the return of Bradford pear trees, an expert at North Carolina State University is placing a "bounty" on the invasive species.

According to WRAL, the trees, which signal the start of spring and have an unpleasant odor, are widely considered to be a nuisance to homeowners and landscapers alike. While they cannot self-pollinate, they can breed with other pear trees and end up spreading into natural forests, creating "food deserts" for birds. Nursery sales of the species have even been banned in South Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The new program, which launches the day after Earth Day on April 23, will allow people to replace up to five of the Bradford pear trees from their yard with native trees species. It will initially launch in Greensboro but could expand to more locations in the fall.

"We probably won't eradicate Bradford pear from North Carolina," said Kelly Oten, assistant professor of forestry and environmental resources at N.C. State. "But we do want to increase awareness about how this tree is harming the environment, reduce how many people plant them, and encourage people to replace their own trees with something else."

To learn more about the bounty program or to register, check out the website here.