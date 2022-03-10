First Look At New Thriller Film Starring Kid Cudi Revealed

Letterboxd has shared an exclusive first look at X, A24's upcoming horror-thriller with a cast including Kid Cudi, Jenny Ortega (Scream), Britanny Snow, and Mia Goth.

The stills show Cudi in character playing the guitar next to Snow, Goth seemingly hiding from something, Ortega crying through a broken door, and a shot of Snow in the dark with a mysterious blurry figure behind her.

"In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in a secluded farmhouse in rural Texas. Their reclusive, elderly hosts take a special interest in their young guests and, as night falls in, the couple’s leering interest takes a violent turn," the plot summary of the film reads.

Although we know him as a rapper, Cudi has done many film projects in the last few years. Among them are Netflix's Don't Look Up and his own documentary, A Man Named Scott. Cudi made his long-awaited return to music in 2020 with Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, his seventh studio album and the third installment of his Moon trilogy albums. The album broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album in Nielsen history, with 41,500 in vinyl units sold in December of 2021. It also debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 and became his fifth top 10 album.

X will release in theaters on March 18th. See the first look and trailer below.