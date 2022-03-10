Fivio Foreign Says Jay-Z Could've Been On "City Of Gods" If Ye Was Patient

The final version of "City of Gods" by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys is a phenomenal record, but it could've hit harder if JAY-Z had the chance to hop on the track as originally planned.

On Wednesday, March 9, the "Off The Grid" rapper stopped by Complex Brackets to chop it up with Brian "B. Dot" Miller to determine the best Kanye West song of all time. During their debate, Fivio discussed the making of his recent collaboration with Ye, "City of Gods." That's when he revealed that Hov was meant to appear on the original version of the song.

“I had the skeleton of it, I had the beat and Ye was like, ‘Yo, this shit is so fire. We going to get Hov on it and we going to go crazy.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to get Alicia Keys to sing it,'” Fivio explained. "But he wanted it out so fast. He’s like, ‘Yo, I’ma just do a verse. So he did the verse, got Alicia Keys on it, she ate that shit up, easy. She different.”