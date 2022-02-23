Kanye West Debuts 'Donda 2' Album At Star-Studded Concert In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2022
Kanye West knows how to keep his fans at the edge of their seats for hours on end. As soon as the doors opened at the loanDepot Park in Miami, Ye's eager followers couldn't wait to hear his new album Donda 2. Die-hard fans in the crowd realized that they'd be waiting for quite some time for the G.O.O.D. Music founder to hit the stage based on Ye's previous events. Yet, everyone knew the show would be well worth the wait.
The show was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, February 22. Although it didn't start on time, fans kept themselves busy by staring at the detailed stage set-up, and cheering for Ye to come out. A darkened, charred-version of his childhood home surrounded by water and scattered shrubbery stood at the helm of the stadium. The scene was inspired by the assumed album cover, which shows an image of the previously all-white home engulfed in flames.
As showtime grew closer, members of Ye's choir began to infiltrate the stage. While they assembled at the edges of the stage, the speakers in the stadium began to thump with the sound of Ye's heartbeat. The heartbeat sped up and grew louder in the minutes before the show began. Once the lights dimmed, a small explosion nearby the house signified the beginning of the show. That's when Ye's childhood home erupted into flames, and the first song from Donda 2 began to echo throughout the venue.
Ye walked out to his new collaboration with the late XXXTentacion called "True Love" while rocking an all-black ensemble. He stood off to the side of the stage as he watched his childhood home burn. Eventually he segued into his other 808-packed bangers like "Broken Road" featuring Don Toliver and "Too Easy." It wouldn't be a Kanye show without some of his signature dance moves. Ye was spotted breaking it down several times. Each time he did it, the Yeezus rapper looked like he was gliding on water.
Kanye always got a new dance😭 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/k7DUWG5U37— Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) February 23, 2022
As the show continued, Ye brought out more special guests; Baby Keem, Quavo and Offset were on-site to perform their new collaboration "We Did It Kid." We got to witness Jack Harlow fulfill his dream of working with Ye when he came out to perform his verse on "Louie Bags," which also uses Vice President Kamala Harris' infamous "we did it, Joe" audio. Ye enlisted other special guests like The Game, who performed "Eazy," Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, who helped bring "City of Gods" to life, and Pusha-T, who simply performed his song "Diet Coke." DaBaby joined Ye to perform the other rendition of "Jail" along with Marilyn Manson, who did not perform. Ye also called on Playboi Carti to help him close out the show with "Off The Grid." Future, who was tapped to executively produce the album, did not hit the stage with Ye but he did appear on at least three songs including "Do I Look Happy?" and "Pablo" alongside Travis Scott.
Ye made his fans gasp with shock on a few occasions throughout the night. Towards the end of the show, Ye debuted "Sci-Fi," which begins with a sample of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's opening monologue from her previous SNL appearance. In the sample, she says "I married the best rapper in the world. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids." Ye also appears to reference her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his song "Security," which features lyrics seemingly aimed at Davidson. Last but definitely not least, fans went crazy after hearing Soulja Boy's long-lost verse finally appear on "First Time In A Long Time."
Clearly, Ye's passion for the concert took control from the time he stepped out to the final moments of the show. At one point, Ye apparently got so frustrated with the sound that he threw his mic into the water. Despite the frustrating audio issues, Ye's Donda 2 event will still go down as one of the Chicago native's most meticulous performances to date.
At the moment, Donda 2 has not officially dropped yet. Check out more clips from the show below.
jack harlow and kanye west tonight #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/CR27v8U44v— best of jack harlow (@misssionaryjack) February 23, 2022
Baby Keem, Migos and Kanye #DONDA2 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/GupSwX2Wjh— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 23, 2022
SOULJA BOY'S MADE THE ALBUM THIS TIME #DONDA2 😮 pic.twitter.com/MnyRJ6JgUM— Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) February 23, 2022
Alicia Keys is 41 and still looking as fine as ever #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/mJDrcQuHur— JDM (@Joshua__DM) February 23, 2022