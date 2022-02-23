Kanye West Debuts 'Donda 2' Album At Star-Studded Concert In Miami

As the show continued, Ye brought out more special guests; Baby Keem, Quavo and Offset were on-site to perform their new collaboration "We Did It Kid." We got to witness Jack Harlow fulfill his dream of working with Ye when he came out to perform his verse on "Louie Bags," which also uses Vice President Kamala Harris' infamous "we did it, Joe" audio. Ye enlisted other special guests like The Game, who performed "Eazy," Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, who helped bring "City of Gods" to life, and Pusha-T, who simply performed his song "Diet Coke." DaBaby joined Ye to perform the other rendition of "Jail" along with Marilyn Manson, who did not perform. Ye also called on Playboi Carti to help him close out the show with "Off The Grid." Future, who was tapped to executively produce the album, did not hit the stage with Ye but he did appear on at least three songs including "Do I Look Happy?" and "Pablo" alongside Travis Scott.

Ye made his fans gasp with shock on a few occasions throughout the night. Towards the end of the show, Ye debuted "Sci-Fi," which begins with a sample of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's opening monologue from her previous SNL appearance. In the sample, she says "I married the best rapper in the world. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids." Ye also appears to reference her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his song "Security," which features lyrics seemingly aimed at Davidson. Last but definitely not least, fans went crazy after hearing Soulja Boy's long-lost verse finally appear on "First Time In A Long Time."

Clearly, Ye's passion for the concert took control from the time he stepped out to the final moments of the show. At one point, Ye apparently got so frustrated with the sound that he threw his mic into the water. Despite the frustrating audio issues, Ye's Donda 2 event will still go down as one of the Chicago native's most meticulous performances to date.

At the moment, Donda 2 has not officially dropped yet. Check out more clips from the show below.