Indianapolis Airport Voted Best Airport For The 10th Year In A Row

The Indianapolis International Airport has been voted the best airport for the 10th year in a row!

The Airports Council International announced this week the Indianapolis International Airport is the only airport in the country to win this award for 10 consecutive years, according to WEHT. The Airport Service Quality Awards are based on passenger feedback regarding access, check-in, security, food and beverage and overall cleanliness.

The Indianapolis International Airport accommodates 5-15 million passengers a year, according to Aviation Pros.

Here's what Airports Council International World Director Luis Felipe de Oliveira said about the Indianapolis International Airport's recognition:

"I congratulate the Indianapolis International Airport on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience. Customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the Indy airport team in providing a superior customer experience under very trying circumstances during the pandemic."

Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said he's proud of the airport for achieving this honor:

"It’s the love and relentless dedication that our staff has put into this place that has made us the top airport in North America again and again – more times than any other airport in the country. This is a tremendous honor, and we are incredibly proud of all the people who make this airport an example that all others can aspire to."