Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Secrets In New Makeup-Free Instagram Video

You might not recognize Jennifer Lopez at first, as she takes to Instagram in a no-makeup post. The fresh-faced pop icon recently took to social media with a three-minute video to share one of her favorite beauty products as she starts her day. Feeling “run-down” and “tired” while filming, J.Lo began to apply her JLo Glow Serum, her “secret sauce for that limitless glow,” she captioned, even while “filming nights for weeks straight on location far away!”

Applying the serum to her face, Lopez, 52, gushed over her skin: “It’s back! It looks like I’m rejuvenated, it’s amazing!” Lopez showed. “This is me sharing with you the secret that I’m trying to give you that you’ve asked for. Look at my skin. It is cleared up, it is luminescent, it is glowing… It’s gonna be a great day. I’m camera ready!”

Lopez dished in her Instagram caption that “when I’m moved by something I just have to share it,” and the JLo Glow Serum — a.k.a. her “baby” — “works for all skin types and can seriously revive skin back to SUPERSTAR status,” JLo said. Naturally, her followers raved over the Marry Me star and JLO BEAUTY products.

Lopez is set to receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. The award-winning actress, producer, singer and businesswoman is the only artist to ever have a No. 1 album and film at the same time, among other accolades. The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on FOX live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22nd from 8pm-10pm ET/PT tape-delayed. The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Watch her stunning no-makeup video here: