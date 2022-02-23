The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just under one month away, and the star-studded event will be hosted by LL Cool J, who will also be performing in addition to his hosting duties.

"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," said LL Cool J in a statement. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"

And while the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the best in music over the last year, they will also be honoring Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. The accolade celebrates her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history. The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and has sold over 75 million records. In February, Lopez released her highly anticipated film Marry Me and joint soundtrack, a first for Lopez. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon.