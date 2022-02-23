LL Cool J To Host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez To Be Honored
By Taylor Fields
February 24, 2022
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just under one month away, and the star-studded event will be hosted by LL Cool J, who will also be performing in addition to his hosting duties.
"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," said LL Cool J in a statement. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"
And while the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the best in music over the last year, they will also be honoring Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. The accolade celebrates her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.
Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history. The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and has sold over 75 million records. In February, Lopez released her highly anticipated film Marry Me and joint soundtrack, a first for Lopez. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on FOX live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22nd from 8pm-10pm ET/PT tape-delayed. The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and more. See the full list of nominees HERE.
And as in previous years, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will also celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album. Social voting is going on now, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.