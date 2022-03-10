Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims he is her biological father and he paid off her mother to keep it private, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Alexandra Davis said her mother, Cynthia Davis, and Jones conceived her in the mid-1990s, according to The Dallas Morning News. The lawsuit states Jones and Cynthia Davis reached a settlement where he would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly reveal he was the father. The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Cynthia Davis. Alexandra Davis receives "certain monthly, annual and special funding" from the trust until she turned 21 years old.

"Alexandra Davis is asking the court to find she isn't legally bound by an agreement between Jones and her mother if she attempted to establish legally that Jones is her father. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father," CBS News reported. The lawsuit adds that Alexandra Davis was afraid to lose Jones' financial support if she revealed he was her father.

The Dallas Morning News reports it's unclear why Alexandra Davis filed the lawsuit now, but the lawsuit "mentions health concerns of her mother." It's also unclear how long Cynthia Davis and Jones' relationship lasted, but court documents said Jones "pursued" her and they started a relationship.

There is a court hearing scheduled for March 31.