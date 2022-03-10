Joe Jonas Shares Throwback 'Camp Rock' Clip In Celebration Of New Song

Joe Jonas showed off his "Dancing Feet" with a throwback Camp Rock clip today (March 10.)

"This is real, this is #DANCINGFEET," the Jonas brother captioned the video, in reference to Demi Lovato's song "This Is Me" in the film. We also see Lovato dancing in the video.

Joe's band DNCE has made a comeback with a feature on "Dancing Feet" by Kygo and he has been promoting it on his social media since its release on February 25th. The band, of which Joe is the lead singer, went on hiatus back in 2018 after releasing their single "Dance," and seemingly due to the Jonas Brothers' reunion. The Jonas Brothers then reunited in 2019, releasing the single "Sucker" early that year followed by the album Happiness Begins.

