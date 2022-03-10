Jury Makes Decision On Fate Of Former Vikings First-Round Draft Pick
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2022
Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, was found not guilty of assaulting a woman in Dallas County Court on Thursday (March 10), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Rapoport later added that the NFL confirmed it was "monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."
Gladney, who started in 15 of the 16 games he appeared in during his rookie season, was cut by the Vikings last August after he was indicted on the charges -- which accused him of shoving, punching and choking a woman in April 2021 -- and missed the entire 2021 NFL season.
From the NFL: “We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.” https://t.co/JW2BBCJMO7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022
The former Texas Christian University standout recorded 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one QB hit during his rookie season.
Gladney may now garner interest from NFL teams looking to fill a void at cornerback after his criminal case was resolved on Thursday.
The New Boston, Texas redshirted during his freshman year at TCU while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his senior high school season before becoming a four-year starter at cornerback.
Gladney was named to the second team All-Big 12 list in 2018 and a first team All-Big 12 list in 2019, despite injuring a meniscus prior to his senior campaign and still managing to play the entire season.
Gladney put off surgery until after the conclusion of his final season at TCU and the 2020 Senior Bowl.