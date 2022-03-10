Jury Makes Decision On Fate Of Former Vikings First-Round Draft Pick

Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, was found not guilty of assaulting a woman in Dallas County Court on Thursday (March 10), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport later added that the NFL confirmed it was "monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Gladney, who started in 15 of the 16 games he appeared in during his rookie season, was cut by the Vikings last August after he was indicted on the charges -- which accused him of shoving, punching and choking a woman in April 2021 -- and missed the entire 2021 NFL season.