Pat McAfee Says This Quarterback Is A 'Perfect Fit' For Colts

Pat McAfee is all in on the Indianapolis Colts pursuing a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

McAfee, a former punter who spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Colts (2009-16) before becoming one of sports media's fastest rising stars, called Garoppolo the "perfect fit" for his former team.

"Jimmy G seems like a dream. Him only throwing the ball six times, Colts fans last year, dreaming for that," McAfee said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday (March 10), acknowledging running back Jonathan Taylor's emergence as the NFL's leading rusher and Colts' primary offensive option in 2021. "Now, we're going to have to pay Jimmy G, cause he's won and he's a veteran and, obviously, he's probably in the middle of a bidding war right now because of how everything's panned out with Russell [Wilson] and Aaron Rodgers but the entire thought is 'all I want is a boring f****** quarterback.'"

McAfee's endorsement of Garoppolo comes hours after the Colts traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders just one year after acquiring him in a trade with Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders were previously among the two teams reported to be "highly intrigued" in Garoppolo, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Garoppolo is set to undergo surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, which is expected to delay his availability for a return to the middle of the summer and enters the final year of his current contract.

San Francisco selected Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, which led to even more speculation of the team's long-term plan to move on from Garoppolo before the veteran quarterback led the 49ers to a 10-7 regular season finish and two playoff wins.