Slim Thug Shows His Appreciation After Being Promoted At Checker's
By Tony M. Centeno
March 10, 2022
Slim Thug is one of Houston's greatest multifaceted entrepreneurs whether he's on stage performing his classics or behind the counter putting together some value meals at Checker's. After picking up a job at his local Checker's restaurant in 2020, the "Driftin" rapper has moved up in the ranks and he took the time out to express his appreciation in a major way.
On Saturday, March 5, Slim Thug celebrated his new promotion to drive-thru manager by serving up some discounted items for all customers at the grand opening of a new Checker's just north of Houston, Tx. Along with comedian Chinedu, Slim Thug took some time to take photos with fans, provide free samples of new items and give away some free meals. He also had to get some training in for his new position.
“I absolutely love Checkers & Rally’s,” Slim Thug said according to Global Grind. “I grew up going there all the time with my family, and I’m excited to spread the word about the brand’s great food and service.”
He definitely spread the good word about their new selections. It's good to see Slim Thug enjoying himself as he took orders from customers and helped facilitate a raffle that guaranteed one lucky winner free Checker's for a year. He also got to scarf down his own spread of free items from their menu.
Slim Thug isn't the only one who's invested his time into fast-food chains. Rick Ross owns a string of Checker's and Rally's restaurants in Miami as well as 28 Wingstop restaurants. Even Chris Brown reportedly owns up to 14 Burger King restaurants.
Thug's new job hasn't gotten in the way of his music career. Slim Thug dropped his latest project BIGslim back in January. Check out more footage of Slim Thug hard at work in the Checker's drive-thru below.