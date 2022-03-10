Slim Thug Shows His Appreciation After Being Promoted At Checker's

“I absolutely love Checkers & Rally’s,” Slim Thug said according to Global Grind. “I grew up going there all the time with my family, and I’m excited to spread the word about the brand’s great food and service.”

He definitely spread the good word about their new selections. It's good to see Slim Thug enjoying himself as he took orders from customers and helped facilitate a raffle that guaranteed one lucky winner free Checker's for a year. He also got to scarf down his own spread of free items from their menu.

Slim Thug isn't the only one who's invested his time into fast-food chains. Rick Ross owns a string of Checker's and Rally's restaurants in Miami as well as 28 Wingstop restaurants. Even Chris Brown reportedly owns up to 14 Burger King restaurants.

Thug's new job hasn't gotten in the way of his music career. Slim Thug dropped his latest project BIGslim back in January. Check out more footage of Slim Thug hard at work in the Checker's drive-thru below.