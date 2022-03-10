This Is The Best Place To Retire In Colorado

Retirement is a big milestone in someone's life, marking the end of working life or raising a family. For something that important, finding the right place to retire is crucial.

Much like looking for a new school or moving to a new area, many factors go into finding the perfect retirement location, including housing prices, weather and climate, cost of living, health care costs, tax rates, crime, and much more. To make the process easier, especially those looking to settle down for good in Colorado, Stacker may have the answer.

The website found the best places to retire in the Centennial State using housing prices as their main indicator. According to Stacker, the No. 1 retirement place is...

Holly Hills!

Located in the Denver metro area, the median home value is $460,100 while the median rent is $2,634. Over 95% of residents own their homes.

Here are the Top 10 places to retire in Colorado plus their median household income (MHI), according to Stacker:

Holly Hills (MHI: $132,955) Lincoln Park (MHI: $50,042) Estes Park (MHI: $55,000) Redlands (MHI: $78,077) Genesee (MHI: $169,063) Cherry Creek (MHI: $110,988) Palmer Lake (MHI: $77,216) Castle Pines Village (MHI: $236,016) Evergreen (MHI: $116,594) Inverness (MHI: $103,462)

