This Restaurant Has The Best Soul Food In South Carolina

Is there anything better than full plate of delicious soul food?

The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but plenty of locales around the U.S. specialize in the comforting meals. LoveFood searched the country to find the best soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Charleston took the top spot for South Carolina.

According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around since the 1960s when it was was used to describe African-American culture:

"Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best soul food in the state?

Hannibal's Kitchen

According to the restaurant's website, Hannibal's has "been feeding the soul of the city" for more than 40 years. Hannibal's Kitchen is located at 16 Blake Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's best soul food:

"You can't miss soul food and seafood joint Hannibal's Kitchen, thanks to the big orange building it's located in. Inside, the walls are covered in photos of the Huger family who have run the restaurant since 1985. It's famous for its crab and shrimp rice which is packed with protein and flavor. The pork chop with red rice is also worth a look in."

Check out the list here to see the best soul food in each state.