This Restaurant Has The Best Soul Food In Tennessee

Is there anything better than full plate of delicious soul food?

The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but plenty of locales around the U.S. specialize in the comforting meals. LoveFood searched the country to find the best soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Nashville took the top spot for Tennessee.

According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around since the 1960s when it was was used to describe African-American culture:

"Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best soul food in the state?

Dandgure's Classic Southern Cooking

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, Dandgure's Cafe, which opened in 1991, has a "unique combination of down-home Southern charm and 'classic southern cooking.'" Dandgure's Classic Southern Cooking is located at 538 Lafayette Street in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's best soul food:

"It's worth the trip to Dandgure's Classic Southern Cooking just outside downtown Nashville – you'll spot the mural when you're close. Chef Dandgure "Dan" Robinson has been dishing up soul food in that spot since 1991. Known as, "that place on the corner" or simply "Dan's," people flock there for homely comfort food served with a smile. Make sure you're hungry and try the meat and three sides while sipping on a refreshing glass of lemonade. And of course, save room for the excellent peach cobbler."

Check out the list here to see the best soul food in each state.