This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
March 8, 2022
We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms.
LoveFood searched the country to find each state's best brunch spots, from traditional eggs and bacon to sweet and savory chicken and waffles. According to the site:
"Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."
So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best brunch?
Biscuit Love
According to the list, Nashville's Biscuit Love serves up the best brunch in the entire state. From their Southern take on Eggs Benedict and Shrimp and Grits to the The Lily's biscuit French Toast and strawberry compote, this restaurant is sure to make your brunch dreams come true.
Biscuit Love has three locations around Nashville: the Gulch, Hillsboro Village and Downtown Franklin. Learn more at their website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best brunch spot in Tennessee:
"It's not hard to guess what Biscuit Love, one of Nashville's hottest places for breakfast, is known for. Forget about sharing, no one has time for that at breakfast. Go all in and get the East Nasty — it's a buttermilk biscuit topped with a fried boneless chicken thigh, aged cheddar, sausage gravy and an egg, if you wish. There are also the classic biscuits with sausage gravy and a little something for those who don't want biscuits too."
