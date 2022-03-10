YUNGBLUD's 'The Funeral' Video Will Star One Of Rock's Most Famous Families

YUNGBLUD's jump-starting his latest era with a new single called "The Funeral," and from the looks of a behind the scenes clip, he's kicking it off with a bang: the song's video stars Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne.

"bringin some mates to my funeral … " YUNGBLUD captioned the video, which shows him having a laugh with the Prince of Darkness and giving a hug to Sharon. Kelly isn't seen in the snippet but she's captioned in the tweet, which means she'll most likely be in the visuals too. The sneak peek also gives fans a preview of the song itself.

"The Funeral" drops tomorrow (March 11). In the meantime, get excited with YUNGBLUD's teaser below.