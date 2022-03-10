YUNGBLUD's 'The Funeral' Video Will Star One Of Rock's Most Famous Families
By Katrina Nattress
March 10, 2022
YUNGBLUD's jump-starting his latest era with a new single called "The Funeral," and from the looks of a behind the scenes clip, he's kicking it off with a bang: the song's video stars Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne.
"bringin some mates to my funeral … " YUNGBLUD captioned the video, which shows him having a laugh with the Prince of Darkness and giving a hug to Sharon. Kelly isn't seen in the snippet but she's captioned in the tweet, which means she'll most likely be in the visuals too. The sneak peek also gives fans a preview of the song itself.
"The Funeral" drops tomorrow (March 11). In the meantime, get excited with YUNGBLUD's teaser below.
bringin some mates to my funeral … 🖤🦇🖤@OzzyOsbourne @MrsSOsbourne @KellyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/em98OXC1TG— YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) March 9, 2022
Last year, YUNGBLUD revealed he was done with the follow-up to his sophomore album Weird just weeks after its release. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just f**king mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time. He's since released a new song, "Fleabag," and hinted at collaborations with WILLOW and Miley Cyrus.
YUNGBLUD's currently on the North American leg of his Life on Mars tour. See a list of remaining dates here.