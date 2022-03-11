Grimes is reportedly dating the infamous Chelsea Manning after ending things with Elon Musk for the second time, according to Page Six.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told Page Six. “They’ve been living together in Austin.” The source also said that Manning still has her apartment in Brooklyn. Manning and Grimes have not responded to their requests for comment. The pair had been seen interacting on Twitter in recent months, with some exchanges hinting at a relationship between them. Grimes explained why she had not yet appeared on a user's Twitch stream in a tweet, saying that she had not been "in LA" but felt “bad for postponing like 10 times.” "Vouch," Manning responded.

In December, Grimes tweeted “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Manning again replied, "vouch," to which Grimes responded, "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days." Manning is a former US soldier that made headlines in the early 2010s for leaking hundreds of thousands of documents to WikiLeaks. She has liked many tweets involving Grimes, including the recent announcement on Vanity Fair of her secret second child with Elon Musk via surrogate, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl.

Grimes confirmed the breakup in a tweet on Thursday (March 10), "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now."