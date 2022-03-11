Grimes & Elon Musk's Daughter Has A Unique Name: Here's The Meaning

Grimes and Elon Musk recently welcomed their second child in secret, and now the "Genesis" singer is explaining the meaning behind their daughter's unique name.

Given that the couple's first child has one of the most memorable names, X Æ A-Xii, fans were curious to see how they named their daughter, whom they welcomed via surrogate in December 2021. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that their daughter's full name is Exa Dark Sidræl Musk, who she calls Y for short.

According to the outlet, Exa refers to exaFLOPS, a supercomputing term, while Dark stands for "the unknown."

"People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons," she said. "Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

Their daughter's second middle name, pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is a reference to Grimes' favorite elven Lord of the Rings character Galadriel. She said the name is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."

While Exa Dark Sidræl is unlike any other popular baby name, the "Shinigami Eyes" singer still worries that it could be too boring.

"I was fighting for Odysseus Musk," she said. "A girl named Odysseus is my dream."

In the same interview, Grimes also opened up about her relationship with Musk after the two were said to be "semi-separated" last fall. Now their relationship is "the best it's ever been."

"There's no real word for it," she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."