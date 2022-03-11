Halsey Is Unrecognizable In Acting Debut

Halsey has shared an exclusive look at their character in the upcoming film National Anthem.

"Mandy Starr reporting for duty ☕️⭐️ @nationalanthemmovie," the singer captioned the photo on Instagram. In it, we see them in all black - donning a black hoodie, black hair with bangs, and smudged black eyeliner as she anxiously bites on her nails. According to Deadline, "The film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else."

Also on the cast list for the film are Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Derek Hinkey. The film will be Tony Tost’s directorial debut from Bron Studios, as well as Halsey's big-screen acting debut. The singer has toyed with acting in the past, most recently with the film that accompanied their album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power and Sing 2.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tony – as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey, and the rest of this great cast – on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival. I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary,” said one of the producers of the film, Aaron L. Gilbert.

See Halsey's post below.