Imagine Dragons Dream Of Conquering Death In New Single 'Bones'
By Sarah Tate
March 11, 2022
Imagine Dragons have magic in their bones as they reflect on mortality in the band's newest single "Bones."
Imagine Dragons dropped the single on Friday (March 11), releasing an official lyric video filled with skeletal imagery to perfectly capture the vibe of the track, per UPI. "Bones" is the lead single from the band's upcoming fifth studio album, Mercury – Act 2, a follow-up to 2021's Mercury – Act 1.
"'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," frontman Dan Reynolds said in a statement. "I'm alway in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."
Check out Imagine Dragons' new single below.
Imagine Dragons previously described Mercury – Act 1 as a "celebration of life and humanity."
"We spent the last three years working on this record," the band wrote on Instagram in September. "Life has been incredibly hard for everyone around the world. We have all felt the loneliness. We've all felt the solidarity. We've all felt the fear. This album is meant to be a source of happiness."
Imagine Dragons are currently on the road for their Mercury Tour, which kicked off in February and will conclude with a two-night show in Montreal.