Imagine Dragons Dream Of Conquering Death In New Single 'Bones'

Imagine Dragons have magic in their bones as they reflect on mortality in the band's newest single "Bones."

Imagine Dragons dropped the single on Friday (March 11), releasing an official lyric video filled with skeletal imagery to perfectly capture the vibe of the track, per UPI. "Bones" is the lead single from the band's upcoming fifth studio album, Mercury – Act 2, a follow-up to 2021's Mercury – Act 1.

"'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," frontman Dan Reynolds said in a statement. "I'm alway in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."

Check out Imagine Dragons' new single below.