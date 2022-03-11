Maxx Crosby Signs Massive New Deal On Anniversary Of Sobriety

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrated the two-year anniversary of his sobriety with a massive new contract extension.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Crosby agreed to "a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension, with $95 million in new money guaranteed" -- which will make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history -- sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

The Raiders confirmed the deal in a news release shared on their official website -- although not mentioning the length or value of the deal -- and Crosby tweeted a photo of himself signing his new contract.

"RAIDER NATION!!!!! WE GOT UNFINISHED BUSINESS TO SETTLE #RUNITBACK #RAIDER4LIFE," Crosby tweeted.