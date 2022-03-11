Maxx Crosby Signs Massive New Deal On Anniversary Of Sobriety
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrated the two-year anniversary of his sobriety with a massive new contract extension.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Crosby agreed to "a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension, with $95 million in new money guaranteed" -- which will make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history -- sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed.
The Raiders confirmed the deal in a news release shared on their official website -- although not mentioning the length or value of the deal -- and Crosby tweeted a photo of himself signing his new contract.
"RAIDER NATION!!!!! WE GOT UNFINISHED BUSINESS TO SETTLE #RUNITBACK #RAIDER4LIFE," Crosby tweeted.
RAIDER NATION!!!!! WE GOT UNFINISHED BUSINESS TO SETTLE🦅☠️ #RUNITBACK #RAIDER4LIFE pic.twitter.com/nZrfd66WH3— 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) March 11, 2022
Crosby also seemingly confirmed the details of his contract extension by quote-tweeting emojis with NFL.com's report detailing the four-year, $98.98 million extension.
Crosby tweeted a photo of his hand tattoo showing the date "3-11-20" and tweeted, "Today Is A Special Day... 2 Years Sober," hours ahead of his new deal being reported.
Today Is A Special Day… 2 Years Sober🦅🖤 pic.twitter.com/FbBoIjTH4g— 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) March 11, 2022
The 24-year-old was selected by the Raiders at No. 106 overall in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Crosby has recorded 141 tackles (91 solo), 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his first three seasons.
"Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who was hired by the franchise in January. "His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we're thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come. It's an exciting day for Maxx and for the Raider Nation."
Crosby was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording 56 tackles, eight sacks and seven passes defensed while starting during all 17 of the Raiders' regular season games.