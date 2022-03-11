Popular Convenience Store To Open First Locations In North Carolina

A beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store that has earned a cult following across the East Coast announced it plans to open its first stores in North Carolina.

According to WRAL reporter Ali Ingersoll, Wawa plans to expand further into the South with 75 new stores across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The beloved convenience store already has around 900 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Wawa plans to expand into the Tar Heel state by the end of 2024, bringing North Carolina residents and travelers a chance to try the 24-hour store's build-your-own menu of sandwiches and coffee, the news outlet reports. It is also known for its clean bathrooms, a must for any road trip.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," said Lori Bruce, public relations manager for Wawa. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."

As of now, it is unclear where the first North Carolina Wawa will be located, WBTV reports.

"As a privately held, family and associate-owned company, we are most excited to share our unique culture and store experience, which has resulted in family-like bonds with our associates, our customers and our communities," said Bruce. "As our Wawa family grows into new markets, we will forever treasure the important role we play in fulfilling customers' lives."

Learn more about Wawa by visiting their website.