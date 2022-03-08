Recalled Meat Products Sold In North Carolina Stores Could Make You Sick

Meat products sold in stores around the country, including in North Carolina, have been recalled due to the possibility of severe illness.

On Friday (March 4), California-based Boyd Specialties announced it was recalling more than 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products due to concerns about a possible listeria contamination, per WCNC. Listeriosis is a serious infection that can cause severe illness in high-risk groups like the elderly, those who are pregnant and persons with weakened immune systems.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the possible contamination was discovered when the department's Food Safety Inspection Service conducted a routine test on a sample of beef jerky.

The products subject to the recall were produced on February 23, 2022, and bear the establishment number "EST. 40269" on the mark of inspection. The affected products were then sent to retail stores around the country: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Several flavors and brand names were listed in the recall, including brands like Humboldt Jerky Co., Gold Mine Jerky Company and Durbin Farms Market, among others. For a full list of recalled products, check here. The USDA also released photos of the packaging to help customers more easily identify if they have purchased any of the affected products. Those images can be found here.

As of Friday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the products. The USDA encourages consumers who purchased the recalled products to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.