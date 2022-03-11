This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Virginia

A Harrisonburg restaurant with multiple other locations is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Virginia.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included The Little Grill Collective as the top choice for Virginia.

"Worker-owned Little Grill Collective is consistently rated as a top local breakfast spot," Love Food wrote. "With a cracking range of pancake options to choose from, such as lemon and poppy seed, blueberry and banana or buttermilk, it's no surprise customers keep coming back for seconds. Add maple syrup, chocolate chips and blueberries and you’ve got yourself a stellar breakfast."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: