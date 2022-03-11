This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Massachusetts

A Falmouth restaurant is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Massachusetts.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Maison Villatte as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Cape Cod has several exceptional French bakeries, but the half-an-hour-long queue at Maison Villatte is still worth enduring," Love Food wrote. "Once you get to order, there's an overwhelming choice of stunning French pastries, breads and other bakes, as well as French-style sandwiches, mini quiches, cakes and tarts. Customers can't stop raving about the croissants, as well as the fougasse bread."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: