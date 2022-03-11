This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2022
A Falmouth restaurant is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Massachusetts.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Maison Villatte as the top choice for the Bay State.
"Cape Cod has several exceptional French bakeries, but the half-an-hour-long queue at Maison Villatte is still worth enduring," Love Food wrote. "Once you get to order, there's an overwhelming choice of stunning French pastries, breads and other bakes, as well as French-style sandwiches, mini quiches, cakes and tarts. Customers can't stop raving about the croissants, as well as the fougasse bread."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (Birmingham; multiple locations)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Prep & Pastry (Tucson and Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- The Root Cafe (Little Rock)
- California- Sqirl (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Snooze (Denver; multiple locations)
- Connecticut- Harborview (Bridgeport)
- Delaware- Angelo's Luncheonette (Wilmington)
- Florida- Honey Uninhibited (Miami)
- Georgia- Home grown GA (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Leonard's Bakery (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Goldy's Breakfast Bistro (Boise)
- Illinois- Tre Kronor (Chicago)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- St. Kilda (Des Moines)
- Kansas- WheatFields Bakery (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- Gralehaus (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Commander's Palace (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddleford)
- Maryland- Woodberry Kitchen (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maison Villatte (Falmouth)
- Michigan- Dime Store (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast (Oxford)
- Missouri- Rooster (St. Louis)
- Montana- Echo Lake Cafe (Bigfork)
- Nebraska- Saddle Creek Breakfast Club (Omaha)
- Nevada- AmeriBrunch Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Frontier (Albuquerque)
- New York- Buvette (New York City)
- North Carolina- Sunny Point Café (Asheville)
- North Dakota- BernBaum's (Fargo)
- Ohio- Fox in the Snow (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Neighborhood Jam (Various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Café La Maude (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Nick's on Broadway (Providence)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Biscuit Love (Nashville)
- Texas- Maple Leaf Diner (Dallas)
- Utah- Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Sugar and Spice (Mendon)
- Virginia- The Little Grill Collective (Harrisonburg)
- Washington- Camber Flagship Cafe (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Omelet Shoppe (Beckley; various locations)
- Wisconsin- Brunch (Milwaukee and Brookfield)
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson and Wilson)