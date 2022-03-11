This Is The Best Place To Retire In Arizona

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties in the state for retirement. The website says, "Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs."

According to the website, the best county in Arizona for retirement is La Paz County. This county has a population of 20,793 and a median household income of $34,643. Median rent is only $565 per month!

Here are the top five best counties for retirement in Arizona, according to Stacker:

La Paz County

Population: 20,793

Median home value: $79,200 (72% own)

Median rent: $565 (28% rent)

Median household income: $34,643

Top places to live: Parker (B), Ehrenberg (B-), Quartzsite (C+)

Pima County

Population: 1,027,207

Median home value: $184,100 (63% own)

Median rent: $907 (37% rent)

Median household income: $53,379

Top places to live: Broadmoor-Broadway (A+), Highland Vista Cinco Via (A+), Catalina Foothills (A+)

Pinal County

Population: 432,793

Median home value: $183,100 (77% own)

Median rent: $1,064 (23% rent)

Median household income: $58,174

Top places to live: Maricopa (B), Apache Junction (B), San Tan Valley (B-)

Yavapai County

Population: 228,067

Median home value: $252,000 (72% own)

Median rent: $947 (28% rent)

Median household income: $52,451

Top places to live: Sedona (B), Prescott (B), Prescott Valley (B-)

Gila County

Population: 53,546

Median home value: $165,800 (76% own)

Median rent: $816 (24% rent)

Median household income: $43,524

Top places to live: Globe (B-), Claypool (B-), Payson (B-)

